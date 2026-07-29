Panthers' Xavier Legette: In driver's seat for No. 3 role

Legette has better odds of winning Carolina's No. 3 receiver job after rookie Chris Brazzell suffered an LCL tear, Joe Person of The Athletic person.

Brazzell, a third-round pick, is expected to miss the rest of the summer and at least the first few weeks of the regular season. Legette is left to compete with David Moore, John Metchie, Jimmy Horn and others for spots Nos. 3-6 on the depth chart. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are locked in as the top duo, looking like runaway favorites to rank first and second on the team in targets, though early camp hype suggests RB Jonathon Brooks might emerge as a third useful pass catcher.