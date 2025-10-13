Legette caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

Since returning from injury in Carolina's Week 5 win over the Dolphins, Legette has been targeted just five times, catching four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown over the team's last two games. He was outpaced by rookie wideouts Tetairoa McMillan (3-39-2) and Jimmy Horn (2-36-0), finishing sixth on the team in receiving yards during Sunday's victory. Although the second-year pro continues to operate as the Panthers' No. 2 wide receiver, his involvement has been limited, with most of the team's offensive production coming from McMillan and Rico Dowdle. Legette draws another great matchup in Week 7 against a struggling Jets defense, but he's still unlikely to make a meaningful fantasy impact.