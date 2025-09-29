Panthers coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette (hamstring) is day-to-day, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Legette has missed back-to-back games and was unable to practice in any capacity en route to being ruled out for Week 4, but it appears he has a better chance to returning Week 5 to take on the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 5. Across two regular-season appearances so far, the 2024 first-round pick has secured just four of 15 targets for eight receiving yards.