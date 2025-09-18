Panthers' Xavier Legette: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Legette has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions due to a hamstring injury, meaning Friday will be his final opportunity to upgrade to full reps ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Falcons. Through two regular-season appearances thus far, Legette has managed just four catches for eight yards despite having drawn 15 targets.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Picks up minor injury•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Disappoints in Week 2•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Does little with Week 1 volume•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Impressing at camp•
-
Panthers' Xavier Legette: Recovering from foot surgery•