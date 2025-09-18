default-cbs-image
Legette (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Legette has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions due to a hamstring injury, meaning Friday will be his final opportunity to upgrade to full reps ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Falcons. Through two regular-season appearances thus far, Legette has managed just four catches for eight yards despite having drawn 15 targets.

