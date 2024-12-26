Legette (hip/wrist) was limited at Thursday's practice.

After opening the week listed as a full participant Wednesday, Legette experienced a downgrade in his activity level one day later. Fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen also logged a limited practice Thursday due to a hamstring issue, placing a cloud over the status of the Panthers' top two wide receivers. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not the pair enter the weekend with designations for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.