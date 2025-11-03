Legette caught one of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

Legette was evaluated for a possible concussion after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter, but he later returned and finished with 31 offensive snaps. Since posting a 9-92-1 receiving line against the Jets in Week 7, the second-year wideout has been quiet, recording just three catches for 39 yards over Carolina's last two contests. However, his lack of production in Week 9 can likely be attributed to the poor weather conditions and quarterback Bryce Young throwing for just 102 yards. Legette will look to bounce back heading into the Week 10 divisional matchup against the Saints.