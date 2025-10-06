Legette secured two of three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Making his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Legette made an impact with a seven-yard scoring grab late in the second quarter that ignited a comeback from a 17-0 deficit. Despite the score, the 2024 first-round pick continues to struggle to generate anything resembling useful fantasy production, as he now has a 6-39-1 line on 18 targets through his three games. Bryce Young's struggles with consistency and accuracy are partly to blame, but Legette isn't the most inspiring fantasy prospect despite a favorable Week 6 home matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.