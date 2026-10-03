The Panthers placed Legette (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Legette has been working through a knee injury the last two weeks, and while he was slated to miss a second straight contest Sunday against the Lions, he'll now sit out at least the next four (including Week 4), meaning his next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 8 versus the Broncos. In Legette's continued absence, Carolina will continue to lean on Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie and David Moore at wide receiver.