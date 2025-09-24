Legette (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Prior to being inactive Week 3, Legette was listed as limited on all three practice reports, so his downgrade to begin this week may be cause for concern. However, coach Dave Canales told Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site Wednesday that Legette is considered "day-to-day," meaning the wide receiver's status will continue to monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his chances to return to action Sunday in New England.