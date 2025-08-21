Legette isn't slated to suit up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Steelers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette started both of Carolina's first two exhibitions, combining for 17 offensive snaps and no targets in those appearances. The 2024 first-round pick is coming off a rookie campaign in which he compiled a 49-497-4 line on 84 targets across 16 regular-season games. Legette will be joined on the sidelines by fellow WRs Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring), Adam Thielen and Brycen Tremayne, leaving the likes of Jalen Coker (illness), Hunter Renfrow, David Moore and Jimmy Horn as the potential options at the position Thursday. Legette's next chance for game action will come Week 1 at Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 7.