Legette (hip) didn't practice Thursday.

As expected, after Panther coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette is considered week-to-week and isn't likely to play Sunday against the Cardinals. His likely replacement, David Moore, is currently in the concussion protocol and was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, potentially opening the door for Deven Thompkins, Dan Chisena or a practice-squad player to fill in at wide receiver alongside Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker (LP - quad).