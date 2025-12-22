Legette caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

The second-year pro has now caught just seven of 13 targets for 74 yards over Carolina's last four contests. He appears to have been passed by Jalen Coker in the Panthers' receiving corps, as the latter has tallied 213 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions during that span. Legette remains Carolina's second-leading receiver on the season with 338 yards across 13 appearances, but he's unlikely to carry much fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.