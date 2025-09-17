Legette was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Participation of any kind at the start of the week is a good sign for Sunday availability. Legette showed no clear sign of injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, logging 81 percent snap share and 81 percent route share, but he caught just one of eight targets for minus-two yards on a day when Carolina's other wideouts combined for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Legette's role could come into question soon, especially if Jalen Coker (quad) comes back from injured reserve at some point in October.