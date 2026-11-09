Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette (knee) will be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Carolina will likely wait until it holds its first Week 10 practice Wednesday before officially opening Legette's 21-day evaluation window. The third-year receiver hasn't played since Sept. 20 due to the knee injury, so he may need to turn in multiple full practices this week to put himself in a position to return from IR ahead of this Sunday's game against the Saints.