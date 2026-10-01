Legette (knee) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Legette is considered week-to-week and is trending toward a second consecutive absence Sunday night against the Lions. He'll likely have to practice in some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out on Friday's injury report. Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie and David Moore are candidates for increased roles in a Panthers wide receiver room that may also be without Jalen Coker (quadriceps), who practiced in limited fashion Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.