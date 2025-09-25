Panthers' Xavier Legette: Remains sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette (hamstring) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice.
Legette got in a trio of limited practices last week with the hamstring issue but was ultimately inactive for Week 3 against the Falcons. He's now logging DNPs this week, and it's unclear if he experience some sort of setback with the hamstring. David Moore played a position-high 97 percent of the offensive snaps last Sunday versus Atlanta and would be in line for increased reps again if Legette is unable to play.
