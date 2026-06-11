Panthers' Xavier Legette: Sheds weight, down to 221 pounds

Legette said Thursday that he's down to 221 pounds after losing 7-9 pounds in the offseason, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Legette also told reporters that he tried to "bulletproof" his problematic hamstrings this offseason. He's missed only three games since the Panthers took him 32nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, but recurring hamstring issues have limited his practice time -- and potentially impacted his in-game performance. Averaging 27.7 receiving yards per game and 5.8 yards per target through two NFL seasons, Legette may now have to compete for the No. 3 WR job during training camp. Rookie third-round pick Chris Brazzell headlines the potential competition, with John Metchie and Jimmy Horn being the dark-horse candidates.