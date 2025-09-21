Legette (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette earned significant snap shares (78 and 80 percent) in the first two games of the season, but his combined line of 4-8-0 on 15 targets to date doesn't reflect that fact. He then was limited in practice during Week 3 prep due to a hamstring issue that will sideline him Sunday. In Legette's stead, David Moore is expected to start alongside top WR Tetairoa McMillan, while Hunter Renfrow, Brycen Tremayne and Dalevon Campbell will be the other available options at the position.