Legette caught two of eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

The rookie wideout had trouble hanging onto the ball all day, but Legette's biggest drop came in the fourth quarter when he couldn't haul in what might have been a game-winning 32-yard touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Legette has still caught multiple passes in eight straight games, posting a 26-281-3 line on 46 targets over that stretch. He'll try to put his volume to better use in Week 15 against the Cowboys.