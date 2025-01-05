Legette (hip/wrist) is active for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Legette will continue to play through hip and wrist injuries, the latter of which may require surgery after the season. Still, he'll aim to end his rookie campaign on a high note, as he's seen at least eight targets in three of his last four appearances. Having said that, Legette has managed just a 13-127-0 line on 28 targets during that span.
