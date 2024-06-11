Coach Dave Canales said Tuesday that Legette (hamstring), who isn't participating in practice, is expected to be 100 percent for training camp, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Legette has been dealing with what appeared to be a hamstring injury since May, but it doesn't appear that the issue will prevent him from handling full reps during training camp. Canales did downplay the severity of Legette's injury, per Joe Person of The Athletic, stating that if the Panthers were currently preparing for a game week, the wideout would be practicing. Once healthy, Legette should have a clear path to earning a starting role alongside veteran receivers Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson.