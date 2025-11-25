Legette brought in three of five targets for 22 yards in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Legette tied with Jalen Coker for second in receptions on the Panthers for the night, although that equated to very modest yardage during what was an uninspiring performance for Bryce Young. Legette was coming off his second-highest receiving yardage total (83) of the season in Week 11 against the Falcons, so Monday night's downturn was particularly glaring. Legette next faces a talented Rams secondary in a Week 13 home matchup Sunday.