Legette caught three of four targets for 22 yards during Saturday's 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Legette's three catches Saturday marked his highest total in a game since the Week 12 loss to the 49ers. The 2024 first-round pick had a costly drop in the first quarter that cost the Panthers a first down, but he was otherwise perfect the rest of the way. On the season, Legette caught 35 of 64 targets for 363 yards and three touchdowns across 15 appearances. The Panthers now need the Falcons to beat the Saints during their Week 18 clash to force a three-way tie for the NFC South title. In that scenario, Carolina would hold the tiebreaker and host a wild-card playoff game.