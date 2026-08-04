Panthers' Xavier Legette: Won't play in HOF Game

Legette (stinger) won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, but he should resume practicing next week, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Legette was unlikely to play Thursday even before he suffered a stinger during Tuesday's practice. The Panthers reportedly aren't worried about a long-term absence, so Legette should be back fairly soon to continue competing for the No. 3 receiver job. With rookie Chris Brazzell (knee) out for the year, John Metchie appears to be Legette's primary competition.