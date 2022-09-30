Woods (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Arizona.
Woods was limited at practice all week due to a hamstring injury, but he'll be able to play through the issue in Week 4. Over the first three games of the season, he's logged 23 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Records 10 tackles Week 2•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Leads team in tackles•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Bolsters Carolina's secondary•
-
Vikings' Xavier Woods: Picks off three passes in 2021•
-
Vikings' Xavier Woods: Continues with every-down role•
-
Vikings' Xavier Woods: Racks up eight stops•