Woods (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 28-year-old safety seems to be hindered by an illness, and he's now recorded consecutive limited sessions to open Carolina's week of practice. Unless Woods is able to practice in full Friday, he'll almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend.
