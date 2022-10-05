Woods (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Woods appears to have aggravated the hamstring injury that caused him to be limited in practices last week during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the safety is considered day-to-day, per Joe Person of The Athletic, but Woods would likely have to return to practice in at least a limited fashion if he's going to play in Week 5.
