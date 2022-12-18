Woods (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
After sitting out last week's win over the Seahawks due to the knee injury, Woods checks back into the lineup after he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday. Though the Panthers ultimately listed him as questionable heading into Sunday, Woods will suit up and shouldn't have any limitations in his return. The fact that Carolina chose to place another safety (Juston Burris) on the inactive list supports the notion that Woods isn't expected to face any restrictions.