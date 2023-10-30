Woods registered eight tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Woods missed the last three games with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 3. He was able to take advantage of the team's Week 7 bye and suited up for Sunday's contest. His fumble recovery came at the beginning of the third quarter which put the Panthers in Texans' territory and led to a Eddy Pineiro field goal. Woods' return in Week 8 was a welcome one for the Panthers' secondary who was without strong safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) for the second straight game.