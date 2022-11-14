Woods recorded eight tackles (six solo) while deflecting a pass in Thursday's 25-15 win over the Falcons.
Woods continued his steady increase in production Thursday, raising his weekly tackle total for the fifth consecutive game. The safety was also able to register his third pass deflection of the campaign while playing every defensive snap in the contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Ready to go for Week 6•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Limited in practice again•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Not playing Sunday•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Available against Arizona•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Records 10 tackles Week 2•