Woods (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Woods missed three straight games before Carolina's Week 7 bye, but he'll return to action versus Houston. Given his lengthy absence, Woods may be limited, but the Panthers' secondary is already shorthanded, so they'll presumably take as many snaps from Woods as possible.
