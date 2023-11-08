Woods (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Woods was able to log a limited practice Wednesday after being designated as a DNP on Monday and Tuesday. With injuries mounting across the Panthers' defense, the Lousiana Tech product's potential availability would be good news for Carolina.
