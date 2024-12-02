Woods recorded seven total tackles (five solo) and one interception in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

Woods played 100 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps for 10th time this season, intercepting Baker Mayfield in the third quarter of Sunday's loss, which set up a 22-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro. The 29-year-old has stepped up across the Panthers' last three games, recording 23 total tackles and three passes defended, including two interceptions, during that span. He's expected to continue making plays for what appears to be an improving Panthers defense in Week 14, when the team travels to Philadelphia.