Woods finished with 10 tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Woods played all but one snap in his Panthers debut. In addition to leading Carolina in tackles, he also defended a pass. That performance helps his stock ahead of Week 2's matchup versus the Giants.
