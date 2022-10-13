Woods (hamstring ) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darin Gannt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Woods has been dealing with a hamstring injury since at least Week 4, and he was ruled out for the first time this season during Sunday's loss to the 49ers. However, the starting safety practiced in a limited capacity for the second day in a row Thursday, which is an encouraging sign for his potential availability Week 6. Woods has recorded 30 tackles and a pass defended so far this season.
