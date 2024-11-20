Woods (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 29-year-old now appears to be dealing with a shoulder issue following the Panthers' Week 11 bye. Woods has appeared in all 10 of Carolina's games this season, recording 69 total tackles and three passes defended, including two interceptions. If he's unable to suit up when the Panthers host the Chiefs in Week 12, expect Lonnie Johnson to serve as Carolina's top free safety.