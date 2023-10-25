Woods (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Woods has missed Carolina's last three games, but with the benefit of a Week 7 bye, he was able to suit up for practice to begin the new week. If he's able to get in a full practice Thursday or Friday, he could go into the weekend without an injury designation.
