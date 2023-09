Woods suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks and might miss 4-6 weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The safety made one tackle before leaving the game and has 11 in three contests in 2023. Woods signed a three-year contract with the Panthers before the 2022 season and recorded 86 tackles and six passes defended in 15 starts last year. The seventh-year pro's absence should allow Sam Franklin to step into a bigger role.