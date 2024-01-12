Woods finished the regular season with 61 tackles (39 solo), two interceptions on seven passes defended and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

Woods missed a few weeks with a hamstring injury, yet his tackle output was still below his career average per game. On the bright side, he managed a pair of interceptions after not securing any in 2022. The 28-year-old is slated to return to the Panthers in 2024, the final year under his current contract.