Woods (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the 49ers, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Woods' inability to play will put the Panthers down both their starting safeties, as Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) was placed on IR on Wednesday. Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield will likely get the starts in their absences.
