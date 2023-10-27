Woods (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Houston, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Despite the official questionable tag, Woods said Friday that things were "pointing up" for him playing in Week 8. If he can go, he figures to step back into a starting role at safety Sunday.
