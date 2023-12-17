Woods (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Woods was a late addition to the Panthers' injury report Friday after picking up an illness, but he'll suit up for Sunday's NFC South showdown. He's played every defensive snap over his last five games and has accumulated 21 tackles and an interception over that span.
