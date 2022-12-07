Woods (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, per the team's official site.
Woods sustained an apparent knee injury during the Panthers' Week 12 win over Denver which caused him to depart the contest, though he was fortunate enough for the team to be given a Week 13 bye for recovery purposes. Now that the 27-year-old has logged some practice activity prior to Sunday's contest versus Seattle, there's a decent shot that he'll be able to avoid missing any time. If that's not the case, however, then Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris would likely command Carolina's safety duties for the time being.