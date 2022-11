Woods is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Woods recorded five tackles before exiting with a knee injury at some point during Sunday's contest. With fellow safeties Myles Hartsfield (ankle) and Juston Burris (coach's decision) both inactive, Sam Franklin and Sean Chandler should see increased usage alongside Jeremy Chinn for the time being.