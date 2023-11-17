Woods (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Woods was a full participant at practice Friday, meaning he's likely on the probable end of the official questionable designation. But if he sits out in Week 11, Sam Franklin could end up starting at safety next to Vonn Bell on Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Ready for Thursday Night Football•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Has chance to play•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Eight tackles in return•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Good to go•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Manages limited practice Wednesday•