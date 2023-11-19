Woods (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Woods was able to log a full practice Friday after being limited with a thigh injury to open the week and he's now ready to go for Sunday's matchup with Dallas. The safety has recorded 18 tackles and a fumble recovery over Carolina's last three games.
More News
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Questionable with thigh injury•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Ready for Thursday Night Football•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Has chance to play•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Eight tackles in return•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Good to go•
-
Panthers' Xavier Woods: Officially questionable for Sunday•