Woods (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.
After missing the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers while nursing a sore hamstring, Woods will be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Rams. With both Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) banged up heading into the contest, the 26-year-old's return to the secondary is a welcomed one.
