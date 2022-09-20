Woods finished with 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.
Woods has now notched double-digit stops in consecutive games to begin the season. As an important new member of Carolina's defense, he'll strive to make it three straight Sunday against New Orleans.
