Woods (knee) logged a limited practice Friday and remains questionable to play Sunday versus the Seahawks.
Woods exited the Panthers' Week 12 win over the Broncos early with a knee injury and has remained hobbled by the injury following the team's Week 13 bye week. His ability to participate in some capacity at each of Carolina's practices this week bodes well for his chances to play Sunday, but his status is worth monitoring heading into the weekend. If Woods is unable to go, Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris would stand to step up in Week 14.