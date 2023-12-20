Woods tallied three tackles (two solo), a pass deflection and an interception in the Panthers' 9-6 win Sunday versus the Falcons.
Woods had a solid outing Sunday despite playing through an illness as he recorded Carolina's only interception of the game. The 28-year-old has now compiled 48 tackles (28 solo) and two interceptions in 11 games this season.
